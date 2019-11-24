Attention TTC users: Changes to downtown express bus routes start Monday
King Street transit-priority corridor will make room for downtown express buses
Starting Monday, the stretch of King Street that prioritizes streetcars will have to make room for downtown express buses.
Routes with express buses along Richmond and Adelaide streets will change to operate on the 2.6-kilometre King Street corridor between Bathurst and Jarvis streets.
The shift comes in an effort to "improve travel time and service reliability," according to a TTC news release.
The downtown express buses and 504 King streetcars will serve separate stops, so the TTC is urging customers to check route numbers displayed on the stop markers.
"You will need to make sure you are waiting at the correct stop," the release reads.
The following routes will be affected by the changes:
- 141 Downtown/Mount Pleasant Express
- 142 Downtown/Avenue Road Express
- 143 Downtown/Beach Express
- 144 Downtown/Don Valley Express
- 145 Downtown/Humber Bay Express
See the TTC news release for full details of each route's service changes.
The TTC also reminded passengers that an additional fare is required on the downtown express routes. Users can buy a monthly or yearly pass, or load money onto their presto cards.