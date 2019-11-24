Attention TTC users: Changes to downtown express bus routes start Monday

Starting Monday, the stretch of King Street that prioritizes streetcars will have to make room for downtown express buses.

Routes with express buses along Richmond and Adelaide streets will change to operate on the 2.6-kilometre King Street corridor between Bathurst and Jarvis streets.

The shift comes in an effort to "improve travel time and service reliability," according to a TTC news release.

A map of the new downtown express bus routes. (Toronto Transit Commission)

The downtown express buses and 504 King streetcars will serve separate stops, so the TTC is urging customers to check route numbers displayed on the stop markers.

"You will need to make sure you are waiting at the correct stop," the release reads.

The following routes will be affected by the changes:

141 Downtown/Mount Pleasant Express

142 Downtown/Avenue Road Express

143 Downtown/Beach Express

144 Downtown/Don Valley Express

145 Downtown/Humber Bay Express

See the TTC news release for full details of each route's service changes.

The TTC also reminded passengers that an additional fare is required on the downtown express routes. Users can buy a monthly or yearly pass, or load money onto their presto cards.