Man beaten and forced into car during attempted kidnapping in Etobicoke

A man is in serious condition after an attempted kidnapping near Centennial Park Sunday afternoon, sparking a police chase that ended with a car being dumped in a ditch.

Police were called just around 2:30 p.m. for reports of a beating in the Renforth Drive and Tabard Gate area in Etobicoke. That's where they say the victim was beaten, stabbed and forced into a vehicle.

Const. David Hopkinson told CBC News officers nearby saw four suspects inside the car and a victim with "obvious injuries."

The vehicle failed to stop for the officers, prompting an approximately 12 kilometre pursuit before it was abandoned on Legion Road, with the victim still inside.

Three people were taken into custody, but one remains at large.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and instead call police.

Police say the man is in hospital unconscious.