Man in police custody after attempted carjacking in Etobicoke, 2 other men on the loose

Toronto police say they have a man in custody after an attempted carjacking in Etobicoke on Tuesday night.

Passersby held the man down until police arrived to arrest him. No one was injured.

It happened in the parking lot of a big box store near Islington Avenue and Bergamot Avenue, north of Rexdale Boulevard. Police were called at about 5:50 p.m.

According to police, a woman was approached by three men who robbed her of her purse and demanded the keys to her car. She screamed for help and passersby came to her aid, police said.

Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said one man was caught by people in the parking lot while the other two men got away. He said one of them dropped a gun. Officers recovered the firearm.

Police searched the area for the other two men.

Hopkinson said he could not confirm if the incident was linked to a carjacking on Monday night, when Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner was robbed of his vehicle, a Land Rover.

That incident happened in the area of Islington Avenue and The Queensway. Marner was not harmed.

Hopkinson said police investigate all carjackings for possible links to one another.

At a news conference earlier on Tuesday, Insp. Rich Harris of the Hold Up Squad said Toronto police have seen 60 carjackings in the city this year, compared to 59 in all of 2021.

"Suspects target high-value vehicles and these are nearly always sold for profit," he said.

Harris said police have made more than 20 carjacking arrests this year.