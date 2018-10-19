Four workers were tied up and several items were taken in an armed attack on a legal marijuana grow-op near Beaverton, Ont., early Thursday morning, according to police.

Durham Regional Police say that at approximately 6 a.m. ET, five men carrying guns approached a small group of workers who were tending to the operation, in the lakeside community some 80 kilometres northeast of Toronto.

Four workers were forced into a security trailer and tied up, according to police.

Their personal belongings were taken, and the assailants took "several garbage bags" full of dried marijuana from a storage barn.

They also stole one of the worker's personal vehicles, which was later found parked a "distance away," police say.

One suspect is described as a 40- to 45-year-old white male with a French accent and grey, short hair. He is said to be five feet, 10 inches tall and approximately 140 pounds.

A second suspect is described as a 32- to 35-year-old white male wearing a ski mask. He is believed to be five feet, 10 inches tall, about 150 pounds with short, black hair and a full beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.