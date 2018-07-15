Robberies at 2 ATMs in Toronto prompt police warning

Toronto police have issued a warning for members of the public to be vigilant, following two robberies at automated teller machines in the Keele Street area.

Two men are wanted for the robberies and police are seeking the public's help in identifying them. Police have released security camera images of the two men.

Police say two people — a 26-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman — were robbed by the bandits in separate incidents on June 28 and July 6.

In the first incident, officers were called to the Keele Street and Finch Avenue West area just before 4 a.m. on June 28.

A 26-year-old man had been punched in the face, knocked to the ground and his hands and feet were bound by two men who entered the ATM vestibule after he had accessed his account. Police say the men took a quantity of money from the victim's account before fleeing.

On July 6, police were called to the Keele Street and Toro Road area at around 12:40 a.m. in response to a similar incident. This time, a 19-year-old woman was forced to the ground and held there by one man as another man withdrew money from her account.

Security camera image of two men wanted in ATM vestibule robberies. (Toronto Police Service)

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).