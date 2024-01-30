Toronto police search for pair who allegedly tried to blow up ATM, failed to access any cash

Toronto police have released images of two men suspected of using an explosive device to rob a drive-through bank machine on the weekend.

No one was injured and no cash was stolen in the incident at a TD branch on O'Connor Drive near St. Clair Avenue E. in East York, where police responded at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday.

In a news release Monday, police said two suspects in a grey SUV reportedly drove up to the branch at about 4:45 a.m. and set up an explosive device against the ATM.

The two men drove a short distance away, parked the vehicle, got out of the SUV and waited, police said. The device was detonated about 10 minutes later, damaging the ATM, they said.

"The two men ran towards the ATM only to find that the cash box was not breached," police said in the release.

The pair then ran to the SUV and fled in the vehicle westbound on O'Connor Drive, police said.

Police have released images of an SUV believed to be the getaway vehicle. It is a newer model and grey in colour.

A side view of the alleged getaway SUV, according to Toronto police. (Submitted by Toronto Police Service)

According to TD, the outdoor machine was damaged significantly, rendering it "unusable." TD said in an email on Monday that the branch has been closed but is expected to reopen on Jan. 31.

"The safety of our customers and colleagues is our top priority at TD. There have been no reported injuries and all colleagues who work at the branch are safe," TD said.

TD said it is working with police to support its investigation.

Police describe the first suspect as having a stocky build. He was wearing dark pants with white stripes down the side of the leg, a light coloured hooded sweater and dark shoes with white soles. Police describe the second suspect as having a thin build. He wearing dark shoes, dark pants and a dark jacket with fur around the hood. (Toronto Police Service)

'Not so easy to break into those cash machines'

Const. Ashley Visser, spokesperson for the police, said on Monday that police did not find any other explosives in the area and determined that there was no threat to the public.

Visser said the incident is unusual.

"It's quite unique," she said. "I imagine that people will learn that it's not so easy to break into those cash machines at standalone drive-through banks."

Police describe the first suspect as having a stocky build. He was wearing dark pants with white stripes down the side of the leg, a light coloured hooded sweater and dark shoes with white soles.

Police describe the second suspect as having a thin build. He wearing dark shoes, dark pants and a dark jacket with fur around the hood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).