Boy charged with 2nd-degree murder after woman's body found in Oakwood and St. Clair area

Toronto police have charged a boy with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in a home in the area of Oakwood and St. Clair avenues.

Police have identified the victim as 54-year-old Giulia Matthews.

Matthews was found on Monday when officers conducted a "well-being check" at the home. The coroner deemed the death suspicious at the time and ordered an autopsy.

On Thursday, police identified Matthews as the victim and laid charges.

The accused cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Matthews's death marks Toronto's fifth homicide of the year.