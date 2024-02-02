Mayor Chow 'confident' Toronto won't have to raise property taxes even higher to cover refugee shelter costs

Mayor Olivia Chow is signalling that Toronto won't have to raise property taxes even higher than planned to cover the cost of housing thousands of asylum seekers and refugee claimants in city homeless shelters, after the federal government stepped up this week with additional funding.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to announce Friday how much additional money Toronto will receive from a $362 million allotment being allocated to the provinces and cities struggling to house a rising number of refugee claimants.

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller said Wednesday $100 million of the new money will be earmarked for the province of Quebec, but he didn't specify how much of it will go to Toronto.

Toronto has been demanding more than $250 million for 2024, with the budget chief warning property taxes would need to be raised by an additional six per cent — on top of an already historic increase — if the federal government didn't come through with more cash.

In an interview on CBC Radio's Metro Morning Friday, Chow wouldn't reveal how much Toronto will receive, but said she is optimistic it will be enough for the city's needs.

"I am quite confident that we will have enough that we don't need to increase the property tax [by an additional six per cent]," Chow said.

"The federal government had been good partners... for housing, for shelters. It's just last year there was some misunderstanding and then there was a surge... of refugees that no one predicted."

Refugee claimants and asylum seekers slept on the street in front of a Toronto shelter intake office for weeks last summer, after the city said it could no longer cope with the high number of claimants hoping to access a bed (Alex Lupul/CBC)

Since last summer, the federal government has faced growing calls from the city and advocacy groups to help cover the increasing costs of housing newcomers to Canada who were being denied access to Toronto's overwhelmed shelter system.

Newcomers were sleeping on the streets or being housed in churches as the city's homeless shelter system reached capacity, turning away hundreds of people each night.

Chow said Thursday the city is currently housing around 6,000 asylum seekers and refugees in its shelters, accounting for more than half of its shelter population.

The federal government announced a $97 million boost in funding in July and the province said it would provide $600 million over three years as part of its "new deal" with the city, contingent on federal funding.

But the city said it still needed more.

Chow's draft budget for 2024, released Thursday, recommends the city increase property taxes on homeowners by 9.5 per cent to raise badly-needed revenue to fill a nearly $1.8 billion shortfall.

In the absence of $250 million from the federal government, the city's budget committee had recommended Chow ask city staff to report on options to reduce services or find alternative funding for what it says are federal responsibilities. Those options included charging taxpayers a six per cent "federal impacts levy," which would have added an additional six per cent tax hike to what is already the highest increase the city has seen since amalgamation in 1998.