Attack in Toronto's Entertainment District sends 4 to hospital
Toronto police say two people were sent to hospital in life-threatening condition while two others were transported with minor injuries.
Police were called to Adelaide and Simcoe streets shortly after 3:00 a.m. Sunday
An attack in downtown Toronto's Entertainment District has sent four people to hospital.
Toronto police were called to the Adelaide and Simcoe streets area shortly after 3:00 a.m. Sunday.
When officers arrived, they found four injured victims.
Two people were rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition with stab wounds. Police say they're now in stable condition.
The other two victims were assaulted and taken to hospital with minor injuries.
No suspect details have been released.
With files from CBC News