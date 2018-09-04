As kids head back to school, police warn motorists to slow down and keep eyes on the road

Police forces across the Greater Toronto Area are reminding drivers to slow down and keep their eyes on the road as children are back from summer holidays and headed to school.

Most students across the province start school today, and police will be out monitoring the roads for speeders, distracted drivers and parking violations in school zones.

"All road-users need to consider the safety of our most vulnerable users: school children, pedestrians and cyclists. We all need to have the common goal of reaching our destinations safely each day," Toronto police said in a news release issued early Tuesday morning.

The City of Toronto said the Vision Zero Road Safety Plan, which aims to eliminate deaths and injuries on Toronto roadways, includes initiatives to keep students safe. These include:

The active and safe routes to school pilot project, which includes road markings, sidewalk stencilling and signs to encourage kids to walk or bike to school, and to reduce vehicle speed around schools.

The mobile watch your speed program, which includes portable, pole-mounted signs in each city ward that have built-in radar and can display a motorist's speed. A school watch your speed program calls for permanent signs around schools.

Crossing guards that can replace Toronto police officers when they are unable to fulfil their crossing guard duties.

School safety zones will be clearly marked at 88 schools this year, up from 20.

A "comprehensive" review of schools and school zones will be conducted to "improve the safety of routes children take when walking to school," a news release from the city said.

'Road safety is a shared responsibility'

Meanwhile, Peel police said officers will be patrolling areas "in and around school zones" and on school bus routes, keeping their eyes open for traffic violations. They will also be running a distracted driving campaign.

"As students and their families settle back into school-year routines following the summer break, Peel Regional Police wishes to remind motorists and pedestrians that road safety is a shared responsibility," read a news release issued Monday by the force.

Drivers should be mindful of children in bus stop areas in the early morning hours, including while it's still dark. Motorists are reminded that when a school bus is stopped and has its red lights flashing, vehicles approaching from either the front or rear must come to a complete stop. Failing to do this comes with a minimum $400 fine and six demerit points for a first offence.

"Peel Regional Police are urging motorists to drive safely, responsibly and free from distractions at all times and to be extra vigilant when travelling on roadways."

Halton police tweeted a reminder to drivers on Monday to "treat every student out there as if they were your own."

The force reminded motorists to: "Reduce your speed. Stay focused. Obey all traffic laws."

York Regional Police also tweeted that officers will be "out in full force" to ensure drivers are obeying the rules of the road.

There will be excitement, apprehension, nervousness and tears (both kids and parents) as the little one's and not so little one's head back to school. Please be extra careful in school zones. We'll be out in full force to ensure you're obeying all of the rules. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HappyBackToSchool?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HappyBackToSchool</a> —@YRP

Durham Regional Police advised motorists to give themselves extra time with all the extra traffic on the roads, and to be vigilant in school zones.