Artists, historians speak out against plans to demolish historic Keele Street graffiti wall

An iconic graffiti wall near Keele Station at risk of being demolished to make way for a new residential development has some artists and local residents advocating for its historical significance.

Artists have been adding their work to the "Keele Wall", which lies between Dundas West Station and Keele Station along the rear walls of Bloor Street West, for more than three decades.

"We've been painting the wall for 30 years now. It's a landmark in Toronto and Canada and the entire west end of Toronto. And it's pretty sad to hear that it's coming down," said Dylan Pitchford, a graffiti writer in the neighbourhood.

Pitchford, who runs an Instagram page for the wall, was one of the original four teenagers who started painting the wall in 1991. The wall starts just behind the Midas garage on Bloor Street West, which Pitchford said allowed the artists to paint the wall behind it in exchange for painting a large Midas logo.

"I've spent an entire generation at this wall," he said. "We painted it the first time and it lasted a couple years. So we decided to keep painting it and it became an entity all on it's own."

"It turned into this sort of meeting place for people in the city to come and hang out and learn," he said.

An image of graffiti artwork, including a Midas logo, on the wall of 1660 Bloor St. W. The wall may be set for demolition to make way for a residential building. (CBC/Rozenn Nicolle)

Greg Majster, an artist and hip-hop documentarian in the neighbourhood, says the destruction of the wall would be devastating to the community.

"It speaks to a generation and what's been happening in the world," he said. "If you understand hip-hop history and hip hop culture, the canvas was the city because the kids weren't given an opportunity to express themselves."

Pre-application plans proposed for 12-storey building

For the last three decades, graffiti artists have been painting the back wall of the building at 1660 Bloor St. W., which rented out spaces to businesses like Pet Value and Midas auto repair shop in the past. The wall, and the art on it, could disappear if a new residential project is approved.

The property has gone through two owners in the last three years. It was purchased in 2018 by KingSett Capital, which submitted plans to the city to build a 13-storey residential building.

That plan was dropped when a new developer, Mattamy Urban Neighbourhoods Inc., bought the property for $27.9 million in late 2020.

The city doesn't have a formal application from Mattamy yet, but their pre-application site plan proposes a 12-storey mixed-use building with 119 rental units and underground parking spaces. (CBC/Rozen Niccolle)

The city doesn't have a formal application from Mattamy yet, but their pre-application site plan proposes a 12-storey mixed-use building with 119 rental units and underground parking spaces, according to Gordon Perks, a city councillor for Parkdale-High Park.

Perks said that while Mattamy is known for redeveloping properties, there's no timeline for the project and it's possible that the new building won't get built at all.

"I see properties change hands all the time, I have people come in and say they want to develop something and then they disappear," he said. "I can't say with any certainty what the future holds here."

The last of three commercial tenants in the building moved out last week after they were told their lease wasn't being renewed.

Street art often destroyed during process of gentrification

Many graffiti artists see their work not as vandalism, but as a way to make their neighbourhoods more beautiful, says Tracey Bowen, the associate director of the Institute of Communications, Culture, Information & Technology at the University of Toronto Mississauga.

"Graffiti has taken alleyways that were not people-friendly, that aren't tourist destinations, and actually added colour and beauty," she said.

When local efforts to beautify a neighbourhood succeed, though, she said that can bring development — and an end to the very artistic works that made a neighbourhood unique.

"The graffiti itself and the street art has actually attracted people to those areas because they love that bohemian, creative vibe of the neighborhood," she said.

"But then what happens is development comes in and creates simulations of it, and drives out the very people who created that community feeling."

Historian Camille Bégin stands by the Keele Wall on March 27, 2021. (CBC/Rozenn Niccolle)

Public historian Camille Bégin at the University of Toronto said street art is a part of the Toronto's history.

"It's part of a larger art scene. Street art has an obvious connection to the music history of Toronto," she said. Street artists were often MCs and would sometimes perform near the wall, she said.

The wall isn't the only street art under threat from new developments. A stretch of community art murals in north Etobicoke is set to be demolished by Metrolinx to make way for the Finch West light rail transit line.

City councillor says it's too early to talk conservation

While the first developer, KingSett Capital, had a clear timeline on their application for a residential building, the sale of the property has made it much more uncertain, Perks said.

"In the case that Mattamy does come forward and say they want to to build a new building there, then, yes, there would be a demolition of the existing property," he said.

"But we would really welcome, and I'd love to be part of, a conversation about what treatment we put on any new building and how it would relate to the existing work and the work that surrounds it."

An image of the proposed 13-storey residential building submitted by KingSett Capital to the City of Toronto. The property has since been sold to Mattamy Urban Neighbourhoods Inc. (City of Toronto)

As for whether part of the wall could be conserved, Perks said it's too early for those conversations, but he encourages local residents to get in touch with his office when a proposal arrives.

"Until they come in and file paperwork with the city we can't even speculate on timelines," he said. "It could be that they bring something in five weeks, it could be five years. Nobody knows for sure."