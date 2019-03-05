Art Gallery of Ontario will soon open doors to new Kusama infinity mirror room
The gallery purchased the $2M art work after a crowdfunding campaign
The Art Gallery of Ontario says its much-touted Infinity Mirror room will open to the public in May.
The Toronto gallery purchased the $2-million art installation with the help of a crowdfunding campaign that raised $651,183 from more than 4,700 donors last November.
The campaign followed a popular exhibit last spring, in which more than 165,000 people saw the Instagram-friendly exhibit, Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors.
The gallery says its new Infinity Mirror room, titled LET'S SURVIVE FOREVER, features mirrored orbs suspended from the ceiling and arranged on the floor.
Up to four people can enter at a time, and spend up to one minute inside. The room opens to the public May 25 but donors who contributed $25 and more can see the room first, beginning April 5.
AGO members can see it beginning April 23. Access is included in general admission and visitors will have to
reserve a same-day time slot.
