Police search for suspects following Richmond Hill fires

York Regional Police is searching for suspects and potential witnesses following two fires at businesses in Richmond Hill.

Police say they were called to a plaza near Highway 7 East and Leslie Street at 3:45 a.m. on Sunday for a report of smoke coming from a building. Richmond Hill Fire and Emergency Services were already on scene extinguishing a fire inside one of the businesses, according to a police press release.

Video surveillance footage police posted online shows two male suspects walking through the plaza parking lot carrying containers. The suspects were last seen running north through the parking lot to Wertheim Court. Police say one of the suspects may have sustained burns to his hand.

Video surveillance captures suspects in 2 separate Richmond Hill fires Duration 1:02 York Regional Police is seeking suspects and potential witnesses following two fires at separate businesses in Richmond Hill. Investigators believe both fires were intentionally set and may be connected.

A day later, on Monday, police say they were called at 4:55 a.m. for a fire at a different business within the same plaza. Fire crews extinguished the fire before police arrived. However, police say the business and surrounding units sustained significant damage.

Police say the suspects were in the area around 5 a.m. and were seen running through the parking lot carrying jugs of liquid. They were later seen running toward Wertheim Court.

The suspects may have been operating a white vehicle during the first fire, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police investigators at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.