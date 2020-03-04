Arson suspects caught on video at Scarborough collision reporting centre

Toronto police are looking for two suspects who are seen on video lighting a fire inside the East Collision Reporting Centre in Scarborough.

Toronto Police Staff Sgt. Al Love said the incident happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning when two people smashed the front door windows and went inside the building, located at Howden Road near Birchmount Road and Lawrence Avenue East.

The Toronto Police East Collision Reporting Centre is closed at Howden Road in Scarborough due to a fire Wednesday morning. (Paul Smith/CBC)

The suspects poured what appears to be gasoline on the ground and lit it on fire before they fled the area.

Love said there is minor damage and investigators were on the scene last night soon after the fire broke out.

He said none of the suspects have been identified.

The East Collision Reporting Centre is closed due to the fire investigation, while the North Collision Reporting Centre, located at 113 Toryork Dr., remains open.