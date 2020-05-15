3 people arrested in alleged hit-and-run that left boy with life-threatening injuries

Three people have been arrested in connection with an alleged hit-and-run in Scarborough that left a boy with a life-threatening head injury, police said Friday.

Investigators said the boy and his mother were struck in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Cedar Drive at 11:49 a.m. on Thursday.

On Friday police said the boy remains in critical condition and his mother's injuries were non-life-threatening.

Sgt. Jason Kraft with Toronto police said a man, woman and a young person are scheduled to appear in court Friday, charged under the criminal code and the Young Offenders Act.

Kraft did not say what the specific charges were, but said the vehicle involved in the collision has also been seized by police. Police located the vehicle in Whitby.

Police are seeking the public's assistance to identify a fourth person, described as a man in his 20s. Police are urging him to seek legal advice and to contact the nearest police station.