2 men arrested following raid at Toronto dispensary selling magic mushrooms

Two men have been arrested and charged following an investigation into a store selling magic mushrooms and other products, Toronto police say.

A 20-year-old from Hamilton and a 23-year-old from Toronto, have each been charged with possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

In a news release on Sunday police said they became involved in a drug investigation regarding a commercial premise called "Shroomyz," in the area of Queen Street West and Denison Avenue, which was selling psilocybin, and psilocybin derived edibles — also known as magic mushrooms.

Police executed a search warrant on Saturday and arrested the two men. They also seized a large quantity of dried psilocybin, psilocybin derived edibles, and a quantity of proceeds of crime.

The men are due to appear in court on Jan. 12.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact 416-808-1400 or, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).