2 men arrested following raid at Toronto dispensary selling magic mushrooms
Accused, 20 and 23, are from Hamilton and Toronto respectively
Two men have been arrested and charged following an investigation into a store selling magic mushrooms and other products, Toronto police say.
A 20-year-old from Hamilton and a 23-year-old from Toronto, have each been charged with possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.
In a news release on Sunday police said they became involved in a drug investigation regarding a commercial premise called "Shroomyz," in the area of Queen Street West and Denison Avenue, which was selling psilocybin, and psilocybin derived edibles — also known as magic mushrooms.
Police executed a search warrant on Saturday and arrested the two men. They also seized a large quantity of dried psilocybin, psilocybin derived edibles, and a quantity of proceeds of crime.
The men are due to appear in court on Jan. 12.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact 416-808-1400 or, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).