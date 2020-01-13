3 arrested in connection with fatal Malvern shooting on New Year's Eve: police

Toronto police say three people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of a man on New Year's Eve in Scarborough.

All three are in custody for first degree murder, according to Toronto Police Deputy Chief James Ramer.

In a tweet on Monday, Ramer said officers carried out several search warrants in Toronto, Peel region and Sarnia, Ont. on Monday in relation to the shooting death of Clinton Phil Williams, 43, in Scarborough's Malvern neighbourhood on Dec. 31.

<a href="https://twitter.com/TPS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPS</a> executed multiple search warrants in Toronto, Peel and Sarnia today in relation to the shooting death of Clinton WILLIAMS, 43, which occurred on Dec 31st 2019 (Homicide #77/2019). 3 persons are in custody for first degree murder. <a href="https://twitter.com/TPSHomicide?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPSHomicide</a> <a href="https://t.co/rKJ6IKCCDg">pic.twitter.com/rKJ6IKCCDg</a> —@TPSDeputyRamer

Ramer did not say if the trio have been charged. Williams, of Toronto, is Toronto's 77th homicide victim of 2019.

Fatal shooting occurred in underground parking lot

In a news release on Jan. 2, police said the shooting happened at 100 Wingarden Court, a highrise condo building near Neilson Road and McLevin Avenue.

Williams was shot after he walked in an underground parking lot, police said. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 6:15 p.m.

Police said Williams suffered one gunshot wound and Toronto paramedics rushed him to hospital. He was pronounced dead there soon after.

At the time, police said the suspect fled in a light-coloured car.