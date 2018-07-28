Toronto police arrest 2 people after early morning shooting incident

Toronto police have arrested and charged two men with multiple firearm related offences.

The two men — 18 and 39 — were involved in a heated argument outside a "licensed establishment" in the area of Highway 27 and Finch Avenue West early Saturday morning, police said in a statement.

Police said they there were called to the area at 2:40 a.m. after the men fired two rounds into a group of people.

No one was injured.

Officers located the men and seized a loaded Intratec TEC-DC9 semi-automatic pistol with 30 rounds of 9mm ammunition in the magazine.

The men, both of Toronto, appeared in Old City Hall court on Saturday.