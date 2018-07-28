Skip to Main Content
Toronto police arrest 2 people after early morning shooting incident

Toronto police arrest 2 people after early morning shooting incident

Toronto police have arrested and charged two men with multiple firearm related offences.

2 men appeared in Old City Hall court Saturday

CBC News ·

Toronto police have arrested and charged two men with multiple firearm related offences.

The two men — 18 and 39 — were involved in a heated argument outside a "licensed establishment" in the area of Highway 27 and Finch Avenue West early Saturday morning, police said in a statement.

Police said they there were called to the area at 2:40 a.m. after the men fired two rounds into a group of people.

No one was injured.

Officers located the men and seized a loaded Intratec TEC-DC9 semi-automatic pistol with 30 rounds of 9mm ammunition in the magazine.

The men, both of Toronto, appeared in Old City Hall court on Saturday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us