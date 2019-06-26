Woman and man face charges in connection with sex assault investigation at Whitby home daycare

The operator of a home daycare in Whitby has been charged in connection with an ongoing sexual assault investigation, Durham Regional Police said Wednesday.

A 36-year-old woman has been charged with not providing necessaries of life and causing bodily harm by criminal negligence. She was released on a promise to appear in court.

Police said the woman ran Little Tadpoles home daycare on Catkins Crescent in Whitby.

Last week, Durham police arrested and charged a 39-year-old man who investigators allege sexually assaulted a four year old girl at the home between February and June of 2018.

Police say the man lived at the Whitby address at the time.

The man has been charged with indecent exposure, invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault and making sexually explicit material available under 14.

Investigators want to ensure there are no other victims.

Durham Regional Police are asking anyone with new information to contact its Major Crime, Sexual Assault, or Child Abuse Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5324.