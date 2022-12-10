4 people arrested in connection with armed robbery in Toronto's west end, police say

Four people were arrested in connection with an armed robbery in the city's west end Saturday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers received a call about a robbery in progress at a store near Bloor Street West and Shaw Street.

Insp. Lori Kranenburg said four suspects entered the store and police were told one person had a firearm.

"The police were on scene very quickly as the suspects exited the store," Kranenburg said.

"Three were arrested, one fled on foot, but he was located a short distance away. So, at this time we believe that all parties have been arrested. There's no ongoing risk to the community."

No one was injured.

Kranenburg said there has been a series of robberies in the Greater Toronto Area, adding that Saturday's arrests resulted from a joint collaboration between Toronto, Peel and York Region Police.