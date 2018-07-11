Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for teen allegedly linked to fatal Mississauga stabbing

Peel homicide investigators have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a teen who they say was involved in the stabbing death of a 19-year-old man at a house party in May.

Underage suspects are usually not identified, however, according to a news release from Peel police, investigators obtained special permission from a judge, under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, to identify this suspect.

Police say that 17-year-old Terrence Warner is wanted for second-degree murder in connection to the death of Daniel Smith in the early morning hours on May 26.

Police say they believe Warner has fled the province and is travelling to Saskatchewan.

"Investigators are encouraging him to seek legal counsel and turn himself in to the nearest police station," police said.

Daniel Smith, 19, was stabbed to death in Mississauga on May 26. Police are searching for a third teen believed to have been involved in his death. (CBC)

Smith was stabbed multiple times in the chest outside a home on Tradewind Drive, near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Derry Road West, and later died in hospital. Police said, at the time, they were exploring a tip that Smith was stabbed while trying to break up a fight.

In June, police announced that two males from Mississauga had been arrested in connection with the homicide. A 16-year-old was charged with second-degree murder and assault causing bodily harm. An 18-year-old was charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Police describe Warner as 5 feet, 11 inches tall with a thin build and a medium complexion.

"He is considered a danger to the public and is known to possess firearms" and other weapons, police said.