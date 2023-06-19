Man charged after fatal downtown stabbing in May

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in relation to a stabbing that left 40-year-old Richard Sasaki dead last month, police say.

The man was arrested on Sunday night, Toronto police said in a news release issued Monday. Sasaki was stabbed in the Victoria Street and Dundas Street East area on the afternoon of May 12, according to police.

Richard Sasaki, 40, of Toronto, died after the stabbing. (Toronto Police Service handout)

Police previously said Sasaki was critically injured after an altercation and was transported to hospital where he died from his injuries.