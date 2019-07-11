Police make 3rd arrest in connection with shooting death in Whitchurch-Stouffville

Police have arrested the last of three suspects who were wanted in connection with the shooting death of a man in Whitchurch-Stouffville in March.

York Regional Police found Alex Perlmutter, 22, dead in the parking lot of a church in the Ninth Line and Aurora Road area just after 3 p.m. on March 27.

At the time, investigators confirmed Perlmutter was shot at another location — a parking lot at Queensville Side Road and Highway 48, about 20 kilometres away. Police said he was driven to the church parking lot by a witness.

On July 10, investigators arrested and charged a 19-year-old man from Toronto with second-degree murder. He will appear in court on July 19, police said.

Two other men, aged 21 and 23 and also of Toronto addresses, were arrested on July 3 and May 1, respectively. Both have been charged with second-degree murder.

CBC News has confirmed Perlmutter was one of two men arrested last year in connection with the theft of a lemur, gibbon and tortoise from the Elmvale Zoo in Barrie.

The two were charged with breaking and entering as well as theft over $5,000.