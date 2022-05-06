Bradford, Ont., man arrested in connection with hit and run in North York

A 21-year-old man of Bradford, Ont., has been arrested in connection with a hit and run in North York Wednesday night that left a 41-year-old man with life-threatening injuries, Toronto police say.

Emergency services responded to a collision in the Toro Road and Keele Street area around 11:15 p.m.

Police say a man was heading northbound along Keele Street on an e-bike when he was struck by a vehicle heading in the same direction.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre via an emergency run.

The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene, police say. The car was last seen travelling northbound on Keele Street.

Police later arrested the 21-year-old man and charged him with the following:

Dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

Leave accident scene causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday at 10 a.m.

Police say investigators are still looking for the vehicle involved, which has now been identified as an older model Honda Civic, black colour, with damage to the front bumper, hood and/or windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).