Man wanted in connection with hate-motivated assaults arrested again

A 32-year-old man, who was wanted on a surety warrant in two alleged hate-motivated incidents where antisemitic slurs were hurled at victims, has been arrested, Toronto police said Saturday.

Michael Park was arrested on the strength of the warrant at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, police said. No additional charges were laid. He will appear at Old City Hall on Saturday.

This is Park's third arrest recently. He was initially arrested on July 6 after police were called to Stanley Park in the King Street West and Walnut Avenue area around 8 a.m.

Police said Park was seen with a drawing of a swastika on his chest and allegedly yelled antisemitic slurs at a person before throwing an object at them.

He was arrested nearby and charged with assault with a weapon as well as two municipal bylaw infractions related to behaviour in parks.

Police said in a news release Friday that Park was released on bail with a surety, but this is no longer the case.

On Saturday, police thanked the public for their assistance locating Park.

Park is also facing charges from an incident that allegedly happened four days after the initial July 6 incident. Police said that on that date another victim encountered Park, this time in the Yonge Street and Glen Elm Avenue area. Again, he allegedly displayed a drawing of a swastika on his chest and was heard yelling antisemitic slurs at three Jewish women, according to the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs.

When the victim confronted the man about his language, he was punched multiple times, police said.

Park was arrested not far from the scene and charged with one count of assault.