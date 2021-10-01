Man charged in connection with deaths of Markham couple

York Regional Police have recovered one body and made an arrest in connection with the deaths of a Markham, Ont., couple last month.

Investigators say they believe Quoc Tran, 37, and Kristy Nguyen, 25, were "victims of foul play in a targeted attack," and that they were killed at a commercial building in Vaughan.

In a news release issued Friday, police announced they had arrested and charged a 36-year-old man with two counts of accessory after the fact to murder. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 14.

Investigators also announced Friday that they have recovered the remains of one body at Twin Creeks Landfill and Environmental Center in Watford, Ont., near Sarnia.

"At this point, we don't know if it's a male or a female," Const. Maniva Armstrong told CBC News.

Police say the body of one victim was found at this landfill. (Kate Dubinski/CBC)

Police say they are still trying to locate the second body, but it is believed to be at the same location.

A Canada arrest warrant is still in place for Phuong Tan Nguyen, who is wanted for two counts of first-degree murder, and are warning the public he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

Armstrong said there is no known connection between the victims and the man who has been arrested. However, he and Nguyen do know each other, she said.

Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for Phuong Tan Nguyen, cautioning that anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately. (York Regional Police)

Nguyen, who also goes by Mike, is described as five-feet, nine-inches tall and 180 pounds.

Police also said in the news release that Nguyen is encouraged to find a lawyer and turn himself in. Investigators say that anyone who is assisting him could be subject to criminal charges.