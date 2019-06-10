Man, 24, arrested in connection with city's latest homicide

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing death of James Andrew Smith, 52.

Smith, the city's 27th homicide victim of the year, was killed early on Saturday, June 1.

Police say Smith had been standing by the main door of 730 Yonge St., near Charles Street West, when he was stabbed by a man.

The accused, of no fixed address, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder, and was scheduled to appear in court at College Park at 2 p.m.