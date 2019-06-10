Skip to Main Content
Man, 24, arrested in connection with city's latest homicide
Toronto

Man, 24, arrested in connection with city's latest homicide

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing death of James Andrew Smith, 52.

Accused charged with 2nd-degree murder, Toronto police say

CBC News ·
James Andrew Smith, 52, the city's 27th homicide victim of the year, was killed early on Saturday, June 1. (Toronto Police Service)

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing death of James Andrew Smith, 52.

Smith, the city's 27th homicide victim of the year, was killed early on Saturday, June 1.

Police say Smith had been standing by the main door of 730 Yonge St., near Charles Street West, when he was stabbed by a man.

The accused, of no fixed address, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder, and was scheduled to appear in court at College Park at 2 p.m.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|