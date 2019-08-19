Man charged with murder after 83-year-old woman's death in Mississauga

Police have charged a man with first-degree murder, eight months after an 83-year-old woman died in Mississauga.

The victim has been identified as Mary Araujo from Mississauga, police said.

A 47-year-old Mississauga man was arrested Monday, and is in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Police said they were called to a home in the area of Cawthra Road and Silver Creek Boulevard the morning of Dec. 21, 2018, where they found Araujo with obvious signs of trauma. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are still appealing for witnesses, video surveillance or anyone who might have information.

People can contact police or submit information anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

Araujo's death was Peel's 25th homicide of 2018.