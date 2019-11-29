Arrest made after hit and run of 20-month-old, mother and grandmother

A man is facing numerous charges in connection with a hit and run collision in Scarborough last month that injured two women and a toddler.

It happened on Oct. 13 on Ellesmere Road near Pharmacy Avenue. Police say the car ran a red light and then mounted the curb, striking the 20-month-old boy, his mother, and his grandmother.

All three suffered serious injuries.

On Wednesday, a 40-year-old man was arrested. He's alleged to have abandoned the vehicle and run away on foot — but wasn't driving the car at the time of the collision.

He's charged with obstructing police, failing to stop and render assistance, and two counts of fail to stop causing bodily harm.

He's also charged with failing to comply with a probation order and driving while under suspension, and is due in a Scarborough courtroom on Friday for a bail hearing.

Police are still looking for the alleged driver, a 34-year-old Derek DeSousa, and police are asking for the public's help with any information about his whereabouts.