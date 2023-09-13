Toronto man charged after highway maintenance worker injured in Highway 401 hit and run

A Toronto man has been arrested and charged after a hit and run on Highway 401 on Tuesday that left a highway maintenance worker with "life-altering" injuries, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

The accused, 24, from North York, has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm, failing to stop at the scene of a crash that resulted in bodily harm, and driving while suspended, according to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the OPP's highway safety division.

The man is in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Schmidt said the collision happened in the eastbound collector lanes of the highway at Victoria Park Avenue. OPP were called to the scene at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said a driver of black Corvette is alleged to have gone through a closure at Leslie Street and continued on in the blocked-off lanes before striking the worker, a 24-year-old Markham man. The driver fled the scene.

The worker was helping to paint lines on the highway when struck. He remains in hospital with serious injuries, Schmidt said.

Schmidt said the 2018 black Corvette was found abandoned in a south Scarborough parking lot.