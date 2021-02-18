Toronto police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the shooting of 14-year-old Alyssa Driscoll, who survived after being shot in the head while in her apartment last week.

The shooting happened on Friday, Feb. 12 shortly before 3 a.m. in a building on Stong Court, near the corner of Jane Street and Finch Avenue in the city's northwest.

In a news release Thursday, police said a group of young people were together inside an apartment unit when a gun was fired and Alyssa was struck.

Toronto police have said four male suspects fled the apartment after the shooting, travelling north on foot.

Investigators are trying to determine what happened inside the unit. Hours after the shooting, police said they were speaking with a number of people who were in the apartment at the time Alyssa was shot.

Despite suffering life-threatening injuries, Alyssa remains in hospital in stable condition.

Her father, Brandon Driscoll, said Wednesday that she had been moved out of the intensive care unit at Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children to a trauma centre. He said she is awake and able to speak.

Police say the accused, a teen boy from Toronto, was arrested and charged with a slew of offences, including criminal negligence causing bodily harm and aggravated assault.

The teen, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, appeared in a Toronto city courthouse on Wednesday morning.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call police at (416) 808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).