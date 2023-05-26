Fourth person arrested in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping case

A fourth person has been arrested and charged in connection with the 2022 kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release Friday.

Adams Suleman Ankamah, a 29-year-old from Brampton, has been charged with kidnapping, unauthorized possession of a firearm and four other firearms-related charges, as well as possession of proceeds of property obtained by a crime over $5,000. Ankamah remains in custody and will appear in court in Barrie on June 1, according to the release.

Investigators have also issued an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Toronto man Deshawn Davis in connection with the case, police said.

Police have said Hajtamiri was forcibly taken from a relative's house in Wasaga Beach, Ont. by three masked men dressed in fake police gear on the night of Jan. 12, 2022. The men allegedly drove away with Hajtamiri in what investigators believe was a white, 2016 to 2022-model Lexus RX 350 SUV.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

OPP investigators say they are searching for 35-year-old Toronto man Deshawn Davis, left, and asking the public to help them identify the suspect pictured on the right. (Ontario Provincial Police)

A $100,000 joint OPP and York Regional Police reward is currently available for anyone with information that will lead to finding Hajtamiri.

Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo of Brossard, Que., was previously charged with kidnapping in connection with her abduction, as well attempted murder and attempted kidnapping in connection with a prior assault on the 37-year-old woman.

Several other people have also been charged in connection with a separate incident, in which Hajtamiri was allegedly beaten with a frying pan in an underground parking garage in Richmond Hill on Dec. 20, 2021. She was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries at the time.

Police say Hajtamiri is about five foot three inches tall, has a slim build, and had shoulder-length black hair, but noted it had been cut shorter right before she went missing.