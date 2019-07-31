Man arrested in connection with random stabbing at Beaches Jazz Festival

A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a random stabbing at the Beaches Jazz Festival last week, according to Toronto police.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. near the corner of Queen Street East and Hammersmith Avenue on Friday, shortly after the evening's performances had wrapped up.

Dylan Cann, 27, told CBC Toronto that he was walking with his foster puppy when a young man approached him and started asking about his dog.

When Cann told him the puppy was eight weeks old, he says the suspect got agitated, claiming the event was too loud for the dog.

"I said, 'Leave me alone,' and I turned to walk away and he started stabbing me in my stomach," Cann told CBC Toronto Monday.

He managed to stumble away from his attacker and alert firefighters, who administered first aid.

In total, Cann suffered four stab wounds. The higher ones hit his chest, while the lower ones hit his abdomen, causing internal bleeding.

After spending a couple of days in hospital, the bleeding stopped. He was cleared for release Sunday.

Police say they were looking for a suspect described as a male in his late teens to early 20s and about five-feet, eight-inches tall. He was wearing a button-down black shirt tucked into blue jeans and black shoes at the time, said Const. Rob Reid.

Reid didn't release any further details about the man arrested.