Police charge 4th man in connection to Church and Adelaide shooting

Toronto police have arrested and charged a fourth man in connection to a shooting last week near Church and Adelaide streets.

The man has been charged with seven offences, including two counts of attempted murder, unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle and unauthorized possession of a firearm. He was arrested on Saturday.

According to the police, the shooting occurred just after 4 a.m. on Monday and two men were injured.

One was taken to hospital in serious condition on Monday. The second man made his way to the hospital after the shooting. Their current conditions are not known.

Last Wednesday, police arrested two Toronto men and one Brampton man and charged them with attempted murder, unauthorized possession of a motor vehicle, and unauthorized possession of a firearm, among other charges.

According to Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, there have been no further updates on the victims' conditions as of this Saturday morning.