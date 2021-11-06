Woman, 40, charged with murder in death of Oshawa grandmother

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with second degree murder in the death of an Oshawa grandmother, Durham police said on Saturday.

Police said homicide detectives arrested the woman, of Oshawa, on Friday in connection with the death of Ruth Humphries, 67. Humphries had been found dead by a child in her Oshawa home on Tuesday.

"This is an isolated incident and investigators are not looking for any other suspects in this investigation," police said in a news release on Saturday.

Police have not indicated the relationship, if any, between the two women.

Officers were called to an address on Phillip Murray Avenue near Cedar Street on Tuesday. Her body was found at about 3:30 p.m.

Initially, police said the death was suspicious. Later, they called it a homicide.

Anyone with information about the death is urged to call Durham Regional Police's major crime homicide unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5247.

