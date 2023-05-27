Mississauga man charged in 2022 shooting death of Toronto man

A Mississauga man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a Toronto man in 2022, police said on Friday.

The accused, 21, was arrested and charged on Friday with second-degree murder, Toronto police said in a news release on Friday.

The man allegedly shot Osman Bangura, 28, on Oct. 6 outside of an apartment building at 5 Needle Firway, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West. Police had been called to the scene at about 1:40 p.m.

Officers found Bangura suffering from a gunshot wound, police said in the release. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Bangura was the city's 54th homicide victim of 2022.

The accused is due to appear in court on Saturday.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed anything or who may have security or dashboard camera video to come forward.