Police arrest, charge man after package of syringes left at midtown Toronto school

Police have arrested and charged a man after a package of syringes was left at an elementary school in midtown Toronto this week.

In a news release, police said a 44-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with mischief interfere with property and failure to comply with probation. Police arrested him at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said they were called to Eglinton Junior Public School, in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Mount Pleasant Road, at about 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The school runs from kindergarten to Grade 6.

Members of a community safety team, set up to provide safety to students after the city opened a temporary shelter in a former hotel in the area, saw a man leave a package by the school.

The package contained several syringes and other paraphernalia, police said. A man was seen leaving on a dark-coloured bicycle.

The accused is due to appear in court on Thursday.

