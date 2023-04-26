Boy, 17, arrested, charged in stabbing of another boy on TTC bus

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault in the stabbing of another 17-year-old boy on a TTC bus in January, Toronto police say.

The stabbing happened at Old Mill subway station on Jan. 25. Police were called to the station at about 4 p.m. that day.

Originally, police said the victim was 16 and the suspect was believed to be a man about 20 to 25 years old.

In a news release on Tuesday, police said the suspect was arrested on Tuesday. Because of his age, he cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

In addition to aggravated assault, the teen has been charged with assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

According to police, the victim got on the bus parked at the station and got involved in a "brief conversation" with the accused, before being stabbed several times. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.