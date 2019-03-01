Police arrest 2nd man following theft of 26 computers from homeless shelter

Toronto police has arrested a second man following the theft of thousands of dollars worth of computers from a new homeless shelter for youth slated to open in Scarborough this month.

Police say a 21-year-old Brampton man was arrested on Thursday and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police say that the break-in occurred early Sunday, Feb 24, during which two men used a silver minivan to move most of the property. One man returned twice to the shelter in a grey sedan.

The men are accused of stealing 26 HP computers, three microwaves, two 50-inch Samsung TVs and a Bosch hammer drill from the shelter, which is due to open March 15 on Warden Avenue north of St. Clair Avenue East.

On Feb. 25, another Brampton man, aged 20, was arrested and charged with:

Three counts of break and enter.

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

Careless storage of a firearm.

Careless storage of ammunition.

Both men have appeared in court.