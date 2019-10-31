Arrest made in hallway shooting that injured 5 teens

A 20-year-old man is facing a slew of charges, including five counts of attempted murder, for his alleged role in a "targeted" shooting inside a northwest Toronto apartment building that injured five teens.

The shooting occurred in the hallway of a low-rise complex in the area of Black Creek and Trethewey drives at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Police said in the aftermath three males arrived at the building in a black sedan, entered through a side door and made their way to a corridor where the group was gathered. Then two of them opened fire.

A security camera mounted in a stairwell captured much of the incident.

A pair of shooters are seen firing handguns into the hallway of an apartment building in security video obtained by CBC Toronto. 0:15

The teen victims — three boys and two girls — ranged in age from 16 to 18. All five were shot. They are expected to survive, police said.

Officers who responded to the scene found more than 20 shell casings.

At a news conference after the shooting, Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders said the attack appeared targeted.

The three suspects, dressed in dark clothing and hooded sweatshirts, fled from the building in the sedan.

On Sunday, the guns and gangs unit carried out multiple search warrants and arrested Andre Cunningham. Cunningham, who is from Toronto, has been charged with:

Five counts of attempted murder.

Five counts of discharging a firearm being reckless as to the life or safety of another person.

Handling a firearm carelessly.

Possessing a loaded regulated firearm.

Possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate.

Carrying a concealed weapon.

Possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace.

Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.

The investigation is still ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

It has been a violent year in Toronto, with the city on pace to set a record for total shootings, according to police statistics that date to 2004.

There have been 408 shootings so far this year, resulting in 33 deaths and injuries to 211 people. A total of 614 people are counted as shooting victims by Toronto police.

In 2018, there were 428 total shootings and 613 victims.