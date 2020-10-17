Armed suspect arrested after allegedly fleeing from cops, crashing stolen vehicle

Toronto police say they have arrested an armed suspect after he allegedly crashed a stolen car and shot through the door of a building in an attempt to flee from officers.

According to Const. Laura Brabant, police received a call around 2:10 a.m. Saturday for reports of a person with a gun in the area of Kipling Avenue and Bloor Street West.

Brabant said when officers arrived on scene, the suspect, a man, carjacked a vehicle and fled in it.

While driving the stolen car, police say the man became involved in a collision with a parked construction vehicle south of Dundas Street West on Subway Crescent.

The suspect then fled the area on foot — still armed with a firearm, Brabant said.

Police form perimeter around suspect

A short time later, police located the suspect as he was attempting to enter a building at 5343 Dundas St. W.

Because the building was locked, Brabant said the man fired multiple shots into the window of the door in an attempt to get inside.

Officers could hear gunshots as they arrived, so they formed a perimeter and arrested the suspect.

Brabant said officers recovered a semi-automatic pistol.

The suspect suffered minor cuts to his arm from the door he damaged, Brabant said. No injuries to police officers were reported.

Police say road closures are in effect at Dundas Street West and Poplar Avenue as officers investigate the incident.

Eastbound Dundas Street West traffic will be diverted northbound at Wilmer Road, while westbound traffic at Dundas Street West will be diverted northbound at Acorn Avenue.