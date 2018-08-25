Police seize handgun after attempted armed robbery in Mississauga

Peel police have arrested a man, 19, and seized a handgun after an attempted robbery at a Mississauga hotel early Friday.

Police said the man went to a hotel around 3:40 a.m. on Friday. He approached a 16-year-old girl, produced a handgun and demanded money, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they arrested him in the hotel parking lot. Police said no money was handed over.

A Toronto man, 19, was charged with robbery and numerous firearms related offences, police said.

Police seized a Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum long barrel revolver.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call police or Peel Crime Stoppers.