Police seize handgun after attempted armed robbery in Mississauga
Peel police have arrested a man, 19, and seized a handgun after an attempted robbery at a Mississauga hotel early Friday.
Police said the man went to a hotel around 3:40 a.m. on Friday. He approached a 16-year-old girl, produced a handgun and demanded money, police said.
When officers arrived at the scene, they arrested him in the hotel parking lot. Police said no money was handed over.
A Toronto man, 19, was charged with robbery and numerous firearms related offences, police said.
Police seized a Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum long barrel revolver.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call police or Peel Crime Stoppers.