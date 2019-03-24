Man, 22, snatched in armed kidnapping in Markham

A 22-year-old man is the victim of an armed kidnapping in Markham, York Regional Police say.

Wanzhen Lu was forced into a vehicle by three men in the underground parking garage of a condo building at 15 Water Walk Dr, in Markham, shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday evening, police say.

Investigators say one of the three masked suspects was armed with a taser.

Lu was wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and white running shoes.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a 2010 black Dodge Caravan with no front licence plate. The back plate, which is stolen is — CEAR350.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 866-876-5423.