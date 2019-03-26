2 men sought after knifepoint carjacking in Brampton

Peel police are searching for two men believed to have stolen a silver Mercedes-Benz from a woman at knifepoint in Brampton on Saturday night.

No one was injured in the carjacking but no one has been arrested, according to Const. Sarah Patten, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police. The vehicle has not been found.

The woman, 44, called police at about 10:15 p.m. after two men approached her while she was in her vehicle in the area of Torbram Road and Queen Street E., Patten said.

One man, armed with a knife, positioned himself at the driver's side, while the other stood at the passenger's side. The man with the knife demanded that she get out of the vehicle.

"Fearing for her safety, the victim exited and both suspects entered the vehicle and drove away at a high rate of speed," Patten said on Sunday.

The woman, alone in the vehicle at the time of the alleged theft, then called police.

'Victim did the right thing by complying,' police say

"I'm just happy that the victim did the right thing by complying with the suspects' demands because her safety is much more important than the vehicle being stolen. We all know that cars can be replaced. People can't," Patten said.

Officers interviewed the woman and tried without success to find the vehicle in the area. Police plan to canvass nearby businesses for security camera video on Sunday.

Peel police's 21 Division criminal investigation bureau has taken over the case.

Missing Mercedes is 2007, four-door, S55 model

The vehicle is described as 2007 four-door, S55 model Mercedes-Benz. Police have not released an image of it or its licence plate number.

Both suspects are described as white, about 25 to 30 years old. They were wearing dark hooded sweatshirts pulled up to cover their faces, police said.

One is said to be tall, while the other is said to be average in height with an average build.

Anyone with dashboard camera video of the carjacking is urged to call police. Anyone who encounters the suspects is urged to comply with demands to avoid being hurt, police said.