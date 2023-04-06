3 men charged with murder in fatal Oakville shooting of Alberta man

Three men have been charged in the fatal August 2022 shooting of a man in Oakville, who police say was targeted.

Halton Regional Police said in a news release that three men have each been arrested and charged with attempted and first-degree murder. They include a 30-year-old from Pickering, a 29-year-old from Edmonton and a 25-year-old from Calgary.

Police say they were called to the area of Belt Lane and Littlefield Road on Aug. 19, where Arman Dhillon, from Alberta, and an unnamed woman were found with gunshot wounds.

Dhillon, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman suffered life-altering injuries.

"This homicide was a targeted and planned murder that crossed provincial lines as part of a larger criminal-based conflict," police said in the release.

"This was a terrifying event for the residents of this community," Jeff Hill, the deputy chief added.

The three accused were arrested on April 4 with help from the Peel Regional Police and the Hamilton Police Service, say Halton police. The three departments carried out simultaneous search warrant operations at three different locations in the Greater Toronto Area, they added.

In 2018, Dhillon was acquitted of a first-degree murder charge in connection with an Edmonton nightclub shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead. He spent 17 months in custody before being released on bail.

At the time of Dhillon's release, his lawyer said he would try to move past the "nightmare" situation he found himself in.