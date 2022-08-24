Halton police on Wednesday identified the victim of a recent fatal shooting in Oakville as Arman Dhillon.

Dhillon, a 27-year-old from Alberta, was shot in the early morning hours of August 19 on a residential street in the area of Belt Lane and Littlefield Crescent. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman also sustained serious injuries in the shooting, police said at the time. An updated news release identifying Dhillon made no mention of the woman's current condition.

Police previously said they believe the shooting was targeted.

Dhillon was acquitted of a first-degree murder charge in 2018 in connection with a deadly shooting in Edmonton that claimed the life of a 30-year-old man at a nightclub two years before that. He spent 17 months in custody before being released on bail.

His lawyer at the time of his release said Dhillon was going to try to move past the "nightmare" situation he found himself in.

Vehicle torched after shooting

A white Acura MDX used by the suspected shooter or shooters was found burning on Addingham Crescent in the eastern part of Oakville shortly after the incident.

Investigators are appealing to any witnesses and or residents who may have surveillance or dash cam video captured between 12:00 am and 2:00 am on August 19 in the area of the QEW and Bronte Road, as well as the area of the QEW and Ford Drive, Winston Churchill Boulevard, Kingsway Drive, and Sheridan Garden Drive.

Anyone with relevant information or video is asked to contact 905-825-4776 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.