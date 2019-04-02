Ariana Grande's Toronto fans will have to use clear bags, as Scotiabank Arena ups security

Scotiabank Arena has announced special security requirements for fans attending Ariana Grande's concert in Toronto on Wednesday night.

Anyone entering the venue will have to store their belongings inside a single clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bag. Putting another bag inside the clear bag, such as a purse or backpack, is not permitted.

There's also a strict size restriction on the clear bags allowed in, with dimensions no larger than 30 cm x 15 cm x 30 cm.

Scotiabank Arena released this image of its clear bag policy for the Grande concert, including a nod to her latest album, Thank U, Next. (Scotiabank Arena)

While venues frequently change security protocols — some U.S. venues already have clear bag policies in place for concerts and sporting events — Scotiabank Arena confirms this policy is specific to Grande show and was requested by the tour.

In 2017, a Grande concert in Manchester, U.K. was struck by a suicide bombing, which left 22 dead and 59 others injured. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.

Grande's other shows for her Sweetener World Tour, which kicked off March 19, have implemented the same security policy.

Grande's first Canadian stop on this tour was Montreal, with shows scheduled for Edmonton and Vancouver in April, plus a return to Toronto for a second show in June.