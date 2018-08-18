Toronto Argos celebrate diversity, inclusion on You Can Play Night

The Toronto Argonauts are celebrating diversity Saturday in a game against the BC Lions as part of their You Can Play Night.

The event, which runs in conjunction with the CFL's Diversity Is Strength campaign, supports the You Can Play project, which is dedicated to encouraging fans, players and coaches of all backgrounds to participate in sports.

Throughout the night, the team plans to incorporate several elements to celebrate diversity, including broadcasting a public service announcement during the game and having members of You Can Play participate in the game's coin toss.

Fans will also be able to visit a You Can Play table to learn more about the project. Limited edition You Can Play and Toronto Argonauts co-branded hats will also be sold at BMO Field, with all the proceeds going towards You Can Play.

Portions of some tickets sold online will also be donated to the project.

"The funds and awareness generated from this Saturday's game will help us continue to promote a culture of acceptance and belonging," Jillian Svensson, You Can Play's vice president of development and operations, said in a news release.

"We are proud to be a partner with the CFL for Diversity is Strength and honoured to be a part of this special evening and campaign."

Orlando Bowen to be honoured

The Argos will also honour Orlando Bowen, who in 2004 was planning to celebrate signing a contract extension with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, but was was pulled from his car by men who identified themselves as Peel Regional police officers and an altercation ensued.

Bowen was charged with cocaine possession and assault; he alleged that the drugs had been planted. The case went to trial in 2005, and Bowen was acquitted after one of the officers was arrested on drug offences.

Bowen later filed a $14-million lawsuit against Peel police, which was settled out of court. But while Bowen was exonerated, his football career was over because of a concussion he suffered during the incident.

Saturday afternoon, he performed the coin flip prior to the game with his wife, Skye, and sons Dante (15), Justice (turns 14 next month) and Marcus (12) in attendance.

Argos players and coaches will wear Diversity is Strength T-shirts with Bowen's name and No. 37 featured on the back. The Lions will don shirts featuring head coach Wally Buono's name and No. 39.