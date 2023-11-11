Toronto Argos expecting biggest crowd as they're set to face Montreal Alouettes in East Division final

The Toronto Argonauts are expecting a record-breaking attendance Saturday since moving to the BMO Field, as they are set to face off against the Montreal Alouettes in the East Division Final.

Argonauts general manager Michael (Pinball) Clemons says more than 25,000 tickets have already been sold.

"It's scaling towards a potential sellout, which would be the first in this facility in BMO field," Clemons told CBC Toronto ahead of the game.

Toronto will host the Alouettes Saturday, with the winner set to play in the Grey Cup final Nov. 19 in Hamilton, Ont.

The game comes as Argos have experienced their best-ever season in franchise history with a 16-2 record.

"This is a history-making year, right, we made history this year," Clemons said.

Montreal (11-7) and Toronto (16-2) last met Sept. 15 when the Argos clinched first in the East with a 23-20 road win. Since then, the Alouettes have won six straight, including a 27-12 decision over Hamilton in last weekend's East Division semifinal as the Als' defence held the Tiger-Cats to four field goals.

Toronto will attempt to secure a second straight Grey Cup berth after edging Winnipeg 24-23 last season. Montreal hasn't been to the big game since 2010, when it won the second of two straight CFL titles.

Despite the franchise's successful season, Argos quarterback Chad Kelly says the team will be coming in full force for the Saturday game.

"We go out every day and work as if we are the underdogs, we come out with a blue collar mentality each and every day," Kelly said.

Argos linebacker Wynton McManis says he's expecting the large Saturday crowd to be full of energy.

"[We're] expecting it to be exciting, expecting it to be loud, expecting it to be filled with just a lot of sharing a lot of joy," McManis told CBC Toronto.

"You know we're coming out, we're bringing a lot of energy, and I know the fans are going to mimic us."

The teams will go head to head at 3 p.m. ET.