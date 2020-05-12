The Toronto Zoo's arctic wolf pups could be just the balm you need today
Us humans aren't the only ones longing to get outside these days. The Toronto Zoo's new arctic wolf pups decided to leave the comfort of their den for the first time this week, and luckily they were caught on video.
The Toronto Zoo's new arctic wolf pups decided to leave the comfort of their den for the first time this week.
The zoo uploaded a video of the fresh little furballs taking in some sunshine on Monday:
In a release sent out this morning, the zoo said that there could be as many as eight pups in the den.
Since they don't usually emerge from their subterranean sanctuary until they're between eight and 12 weeks old, the zoo can't be sure just how many there are tucked away below the surface.
The zoo says that the arctic wolf is an "ambassador species" for Canada, and that its natural habitat is threatened by climate change and development in the country's far north.
